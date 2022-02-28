 Skip to main content
Joy Woods to Replace Anna Uzele in Broadway's Six

by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 28, 2022
Joy Woods
(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Six will welcome a new queen to the Brooks Atkinson on March 14. Joy Woods is set to make her Broadway debut as Catherine Parr. Original Broadway cast member Anna Uzele will play her final performance on March 13.

Woods' credits include Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway, Mack and Mabel at Encores! and Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.

Six stars Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves and Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard. The company also includes Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack and Mallory Maedke.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, and directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, the musical centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—flipping the narrative of the one-sided story from the history books.

