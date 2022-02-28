Hello! The Book of Mormon Announces New Tour for Fall

The Book of Mormon will launch a new national tour in the next season. The tour will visit four dozen cities across America, 25 of which will present the Tony-winning musical for the first time. Casting and a complete tour schedule will be announced later.

With a book, music and lyrics by Robert Lopez, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, The Book of Mormon follows two young missionaries who are sent to Uganda to try to convert citizens to the Mormon religion. One missionary, Elder Price, is an enthusiastic go-getter with a strong dedication to his faith, while his partner, Elder Cunningham, is a socially awkward but well meaning nerd whose tendency to embroider the truth soon lands him in trouble. Upon their arrival in Africa, Elders Price and Cunningham learn that a successful mission may not be as easy as they expected.

Casey Nicholaw and Parker co-directed the production, which features choreography by Nicholaw, musical direction by Stephen Oremus, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Brian Ronan and orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Oremus.

The Book of Mormon won nine Tony Awards in 2011, including Best Musical. The Broadway production continues to play the Eugene O'Neill Theatre.