Ryan McCartan to Join Frozen National Tour for Limited Run

Love is an open door for Ryan McCartan, who is once again venturing to Arendelle. McCartan, who was last seen on Broadway as Hans in Frozen prior to its closure, will play the role in the national touring production for a limited time from March 17 through April 17, temporarily replacing Austin Colby.

McCartan made his Broadway debut as Fiyero in Wicked before being part of the final Broadway company of Frozen. He is known for originating the roles of JD in Heathers: The Musical and Mac in Scotland, PA off-Broadway. His screen credits include Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do The Timewarp Again and Liv and Maddie.

He joins a cast that features Caroline Bowman as Elsa, Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff and Jeremy Morse as Weselton. The company also includes Collin Baja, Evan Strand, Olivia Jones, Arwen Monzon-Sanders, Natalie Grace Chan, Victoria Hope Chan, Caelan Creaser, Jeremy Davis, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Tony Neidenbach, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Brian Steven Shaw, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West and Natalie Wisdom.

Directed by Michael Grandage and choreographed by Rob Ashford, Frozen features a book by the film's screenwriter and co-director Jennifer Lee and a score by the film's Oscar-winning composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.