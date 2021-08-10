Caroline Bowman & Caroline Innerbichler Set for Return of Frozen National Tour

For the first time in forever these stars will return to Arendelle! Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler, who led the national touring production of Frozen when it first launched in December 2019, will resume their roles as Elsa and Anna, respectively. The musical will welcome audiences back on September 10 at Buffalo at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre before heading out on a multi-city tour.

The tour will also feature the return of Austin Colby as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff and Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven. Robert Creighton joins the touring company as Weselton, the role he originated on Broadway. Natalia Artigas will play Young Elsa with Olivia Jones as Young Anna and alternate with real-life sisters Natalie Grace Chan as Young Elsa and Victoria Hope Chan as Young Anna.

The Frozen ensemble includes Caelan Creaser, Jeremy Davis, Colby Dezelick, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Brian Steven Shaw, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West and Natalie Wisdom.

Directed by Michael Grandage and choreographed by Rob Ashford, Frozen features a book by the film's screenwriter and co-director Jennifer Lee and a score by the film's Oscar-winning composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

The Broadway production of Frozen opened in March 2017 and announced in May 2020 that it had played its final performance due to COVID-19 and the resulting Broadway shutdown.