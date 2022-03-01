Ariana DeBose Tapped for Sony's Marvel Movie Kraven the Hunter

Coming off her historic win at the SAG Awards, Oscar nominee Ariana DeBose has another project in the works. According to Deadline, the Broadway favorite is set to star as Calypso in Sony Pictures’ Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter. J.C. Chandor is directing the film with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing. Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk wrote the screenplay for the project that is eyeing a January 13, 2023 theatrical release.

Known as being one of Spider-Man’s biggest enemies, Kraven is a notorious villain who has encountered several fan-favorite Marvel characters including Venom and Black Panther. Calypso is a voodoo priestess who utilizes magic potions and is the occasional partner and lover of Kraven. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to play the title role.

DeBose has been taking home several awards this season for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, for which she garnered an Oscar nomination. She was also seen in Ryan Murphy's film adaptation of The Prom and Schmigadoon!. On Broadway, DeBose is a Tony nominee for her work in Summer. Her Broadway credits include Hamilton, A Bronx Tale, Bring It On: The Musical, Pippin and more.