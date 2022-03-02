 Skip to main content
Catch Up with David Alvarez, James Monroe Iglehart & More on The Broadway Show

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 2, 2022
David Alvarez & Ariana DeBose in "West Side Story"
(Photo: Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Studios)

Broadway is back, and with it comes The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. Before The Broadway Show airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on March 6 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!

