Odds & Ends: Caissie Levy, Bebe Neuwirth & More Set for Sarah Silverman's Musical The Bedwetter

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Caissie Levy & More Cast in The Bedwetter

Casting has been revealed for the previously announced world premiere The Bedwetter, by Joshua Harmon and Sarah Silverman. Featuring music by Silverman and music and lyrics by the late Adam Schlesinger, The Bedwetter is based on Silverman's bestselling memoir of the same name. Anne Kauffman will direct the musical, which will run at the Linda Gross Theater beginning April 30. Opening night is scheduled for May 23. The cast will include Ashley Blanchet, Rick Crom, Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis, Zoe Glick, Darren Goldstein, Caissie Levy, Charlotte MacLeod, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Bebe Neuwirth, Margot Weintraub and Emily Zimmerman. The show is scheduled to run through June 19.

Harvey Fierstein on His New Memoir, Funny Girl & More

Harvey Fierstein has released a must-read for theater fans: his new memoir I Was Better Last Night. The Tony winner appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on March 1 to talk about it and about adapting the book for the forthcoming Broadway revival of Funny Girl, starring Beanie Feldstein. "We're finally getting to do it. It's very exciting," he said of the production. Fierstein also revealed the hilarious story behind Robin Williams casting him in the Mrs. Doubtfire film. Check it out below!

New Ahrens and Flaherty Musical Knoxville Gets Premiere Dates

Knoxville, a new musical from Tony-winning songwriting team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty which was originally scheduled to premiere at Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida in 2020, will now begin on April 15 ahead of an April 23 opening. The show is scheduled to run through May 11. Based on James Agee's autobiographical Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, A Death in the Family, the story unfolds as James Agee struggles to write his greatest novel about the event that touched his young life and the effect it had on his mother, his town and his own future. Jason Danieley and Hannah Elless will star as James and Mary, respectively. The company will also include Broadway alums Paul Alexander Nolan, Ellen Harvey and Nathan Salstone.

See Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar Rehearse for The Bridges of Madison County

Two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin and Aaron Lazar will soon begin performances for the previously announced Axelrod PAC production of The Bridges of Madison County, directed by Hunter Foster (who appeared in the original Broadway cast). The production is scheduled to run from March 11 through March 27. Get an inside look at rehearsal below!

Jennifer Hudson to Host Daytime Talk Show

Make a joyful noise! Oscar winner and Broadway alum Jennifer Hudson will be spreading her voice far and wide beginning this fall. According to TVLine, she will host her daytime talk show The Jennifer Hudson Show on Fox beginning this fall. "I have always loved people, and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am," Hudson said in a statement.

Robin De Jesús

(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Robin De Jesús Boards Chippendales Limited Series Immigrant

Three-time Tony nominee and tick, tick...BOOM! standout Robin De Jesús will join Andrew Rannells, Annaleigh Ashford and Kumail Nanjiani in the previously announced Hulu limited series Immigrant. According to Variety, he will play the recurring role of Ray Colon, who comes on the Chippendales scene as the resident handyman and self-proclaimed jack-of-all-trades. Eager-to-please Ray reveres founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani), and their growing friendship finds Ray in more than one compromising situation.