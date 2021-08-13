Odds & Ends: Tony Winner Ali Stroker Joins Netflix Thriller Series & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Ali Stroker to Appear in Upcoming Netflix Thriller Series Echoes

Oklahoma! Tony winner Ali Stroker is set to appear in Echoes, Netflix’s upcoming psychological thriller series, according to Deadline. Created and written by Vanessa Gazy, Echoes is about identical twins who have secretly have swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults. Their world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing. Stroker will play Claudia, the sister who can’t quite penetrate the mysterious community formed by the twins. After a tragic moment that left her in a wheelchair, Claudia has risen to become the caretaker of the family home, but when her sister Leni goes missing, the future of that household is in jeopardy. She joins a previously announced cast that includes Matt Bomer, Michelle Monaghan and Daniel Sunjata.

Ben Platt (Photo: David Giesbrecht/Netflix)

Ben Platt Announces The Reverie Tour

Tony winner Ben Platt is heading out on the road. In honor of his second studio album Reverie, Platt is going on his biggest North American headline tour so far. The tour will kick off on February 23, 2022, at Orlando's Amway Center and will have its finale on April 8, 2022, at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. On March 6, 2022, Platt will also headline a show at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Click here for a full list of concert dates.

Tony Winner Harvey Fierstein to Release Memoir I Was Better Last Night

Harvey Fierstein will release his memoir, I Was Better Last Night, in March 2022 through Penguin Random House. The memoir will follow Fierstein's career from his early days doing community theater in Brooklyn, and he'll share stories that he hasn't told even his closest friends. There's promise of sex, romance and excess in addition to poignant reflections on his own struggles. As previously announced, Fierstein will soon be represented on Broadway with the upcoming Funny Girl revival that will feature his updated book. I Was Better Last Night is now available for preorder.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie to Have Free Screening in Brooklyn

The upcoming movie adaptation of the fan-favorite musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie is having a free screening in Brooklyn on August 23. The movie version of the Oliver-nominated musical will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video on September 17. Taking place in Fort Greene Park, the free screening is open to the public and will open its doors at 7PM ET prior to a pre-show drag performance at 8:10PM ET. In addition to the film, the event will also offer a Q&A with director Jonathan Butterell and stars Max Harwood and Lauren Patel. Click here to RSVP. Watch the trailer for the movie below!