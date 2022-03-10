 Skip to main content
Joshua Harmon’s Bad Jews Set for West End Return

London
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 10, 2022

The original West End production of Joshua Harmon’s comedy Bad Jews will return to the Arts Theatre in London from July 14 through September 25. Casting will be announced at a later date.

In Bad Jews, Daphna Feygenbaum is a “real Jew” with an Israeli boyfriend to prove it. When her cousin Liam brings home his non-Jewish girlfriend Melody and declares ownership of their grandfather’s necklace, it sparks a viciously hilarious brawl over family, faith and legacy.

The original production was directed by Michael Longhurst and designed by Richard Kent. It featured lighting design by Richard Howell and sound design by Adrienne Quartly. This revival of that production will be directed by Jon Pashley.

Bad Jews premiered in New York in 2012 and received both Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle nominations for Best Play. It then transferred to the U.K., where it toured nationally before playing two engagements in London’s West End.

