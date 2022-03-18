Watch Antonio Banderas, Laura Benanti & More Sing A Chorus Line's 'What I Did For Love' in Spanish

The A Chorus Line (Original Spanish Cast Recording) is now available and now there is an inside look into the process. The acclaimed production of Antonio Banderas, Teatro del Soho CaixaBank and John Breglio’s A Chorus Line is the first-ever Spanish language recording of the musical. Banderas produced, co-directed with Baayork Lee, and starred as Zach in the production that played at Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Malaga, Spain in 2019 and is now touring Madrid at Teatro Calderón before playing in Barcelona at Teatro Tívoli. The cast recording includes a special bonus track featuring Tony winner Laura Benanti, who starred opposite Banderas in the 2003 Broadway revival of Nine, singing “What I Did For Love” in Spanish.

“The past two years have given all of us a deeper appreciation for the performing arts. A Chorus Line celebrates the perseverance of artists and the singular joys of this cherished artform," Banderas said. "I’m thrilled we now get to share the music of this production with the world. Being able to release the first ever Spanish-language recording of A Chorus Line is momentous and I hope everyone will cherish this recording."

The recording features Banderas and cast members Angie Alcázar, Kristina Alonso, Albert Bolea, Anna Coll, Daniel Délyon, Alberto Escobar, Roberto Facchin, Diana Girbau, Cassandra Hlong, Aaron Cobos, Fran Moreno, Beatriz Mur, Ivo Pareja-Obregón, Pablo Puyol, Estibalitz Ruiz, Fran Del Pino, Lorena Santiago, Sarah Schielke, Miguel Ángel Belotto, Juan José Marco, Fernando Mariano, Graciela Monterde, Lucrecia Petraglia, Zuhaitz San Buenaventura, Aida Sánchez, Lucía Castro, Marcela Nava, Pol Galcerá, Luis Ochoa and Elena Rueda.

The Spanish production of A Chorus Line features music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante. Music direction is by Arturo Díez-Boscovich, Spanish lyric translation by Roser Batalia, and Spanish libretto translation by Ignacio García May. Orchestrations are by Jonathan Tunick, Bill Byers and Hershy Kay. A Chorus Line was conceived, originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett.

Watch Banderas and Benanti sing below!