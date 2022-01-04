Odds & Ends: New Musical Paradise Square Shifts Broadway Dates

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Paradise Square Sets New Broadway Dates

The new musical Paradise Square, which recently concluded its pre-Broadway run at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre, has shifted its Broadway dates. Preview performances will now begin at the Barrymore Theatre on March 15 with an opening night set for April 3. It was originally announced to begin performances on February 22 and open on March 20. Moisés Kaufman directs and Bill T. Jones choreographs the show, which was conceived by Larry Kirwan. Paradise Square will star Joaquina Kalukango, Chilina Kennedy, John Dossett, Matt Bogart, Sidney DuPont, A.J. Shively, Nathaniel Stampley, Gabrielle McClinton, Jacob Fishel and Kevin Dennis.

John Logan and Chris Evans at Work on Gene Kelly Film

Tony-wining scribe John Logan is writing and producing a new film about Gene Kelly based on an original idea by screen star and Broadway alum Chris Evans, according to Deadline. Evans has been tapped to play Kelly in the film, which is about a 12-year-old boy who works on the MGM lot in 1952 and begins to create an imagined friendship with legendary movie star Gene Kelly. Logan, who won a Tony for his play Red, is currently represented on Broadway with Moulin Rouge! The Musical. He is also a three-time Oscar nominee for his original screenplays for Gladiator and The Aviator and his adapted screenplay for Hugo. Evans, famous for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made his Broadway debut in 2018's Lobby Hero.

Black Theatre Coalition Announces New Directors

T. Oliver Reid, Warren Adams and Reginald “Reggie” Van Lee have announced new leadership within the Black Theatre Coalition. The organization, which was created “to build a sustainable, ethical roadmap to increase employment opportunities for Black theater professionals,” has hired Lico Whitfield as Program Director and Olivia Jones as Executive Director. The John Gore Organization and BTC have joined forces to create a comprehensive paid fellowship program for undergraduate college juniors and seniors as well as recent college graduates interested in pursuing a career in commercial theater.

Antonio Banderas Brings A Chorus Line Back to Spain

Five, six, seven, eight! Antonio Banderas is bringing A Chorus Line back to Spain. The 2019 Teatro del Soho Caixabank production will return to Barcelona's Teatre Tívoli beginning April 23. Co-directed and produced by Banderas, the production played the venue in February 2020. Manuel Bandera will appear as Zach, a role that Banderas played during the show's initial run. As previously reported, Banderas is currently directing and starring as Bobby in a Spanish-language production of Company.