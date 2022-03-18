Tonys Administration Committee Announces Second Set of Rulings for the 2021-2022 Season

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on March 18 to confirm the eligibility status of seven Broadway productions for the 2021-2022 season. This was the second time the committee met to decide the eligibility for the 75th Tony Awards, which, as previously announced, will take place on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall. The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the season is April 28 for all Broadway productions. Nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards will be announced on May 3. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The productions discussed were The Music Man, Clyde’s, Mrs. Doubtfire, Company, Flying Over Sunset, Skeleton Crew and MJ.

Unless determined otherwise by the Tonys administration committee, performers billed above a show's title are automatically considered eligible in leading acting categories, while those billed below the title are eligible in featured categories. The committee made the following determinations:

Rob McClure and Jenn Gambatese will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their performances in Mrs. Doubtfire.

Patti LuPone will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical category for her performance in Company.

Harry Hadden-Paton, Tony Yazbeck and Carmen Cusack will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their performances in Flying Over Sunset.

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Flying Over Sunset.

Myles Frost will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in MJ.

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on MJ.

Sutton Foster will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in The Music Man.

Further information regarding the 75th Annual Tony Awards will be announced at a later date.