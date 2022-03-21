Noma Dumezweni in A Doll’s House, Part 2 and The Band's Visit Set for London's Donmar Warehouse

London's Donmar Warehouse has announced more shows for its 2022 season. Joining the previously announced U.K. premiere of Jackie Sibblies Drury’s Marys Seacole will be the U.K. premieres of Lucas Hnath’s Tony-nominated play A Doll’s House, Part 2 and David Yazbek and Itamar Moses’ Tony-winning musical The Band's Visit.

A Doll’s House, Part 2 will star two-time Olivier Award winner Noma Dumezweni as Nora Helmer. Directed by James Macdonald, the play is scheduled to run from June 10 through August 6. Opening night is set for June 16. Dumezweni was last seen on Broadway in her Tony-nominated turn as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The Band's Visit, directed by Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst, will play from September 24 through December 3. Casting is to be announced.

The Donmar will also present Dawn King’s The Trials from August 12 through August 27, a first-time co-production with Tara Theatre with Silence from September 1 through September 17 and the free exhibition WE. BLACK WOMEN., curated by Donmar Associate Artist Joan Iyiola, running alongside Marys Seacole.

"I am thrilled to be announcing the European premieres of two major Broadway shows, in brand new productions at the Donmar: A Doll’s House, Part 2, an audacious sequel from the dazzling mind of Lucas Hnath starring Noma Dumezweni returning to the London stage; and the deeply moving, awards-sweeping musical The Band’s Visit by David Yazbek and Itamar Moses," Longhurst said in a statement. "Please do join us for more important stories, thrillingly told.”