Odds & Ends: Lucille Lortel Awards Honorees and Details Revealed

Dates & Honorees Announced for Lucille Lortel Awards

More details have been revealed for this year's Lucille Lortel Awards, which honor outstanding achievement off-Broadway. As previously reported, the season cutoff will be on March 31, and the ceremony will take place on May 1 at NYU Skirball. Deirdre O'Connell, who received the 2020 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show for her performance in Dana H. at the Vineyard Theatre ahead of its Broadway bow, will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. David Henry Hwang will be inducted onto the famed Playwrights’ Sidewalk in front of the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Nominations will be announced on April 7.

David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood & Billy Eugene Jones in A Soldier's Play

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Elle Johnson to Pen & Produce A Soldier’s Play Limited Series

Elle Johnson has been tapped to write, executive produce and serve as showrunner on A Soldier’s Story, the limited series adaptation of the award-winning A Soldier’s Play, which has been in development at Sony Pictures Television, according to Deadline. As previously announced, David Alan Grier, who won a Tony Award for playing Sergeant Vernon C. Waters on Broadway, will play the character’s father in the limited series, which will be titled A Soldier’s Story and span several decades, centering on Sgt. Vernon Waters and the emotional impact he is subjected to as a soldier in the 1940s. Both Grier and playwright Charles Fuller will also serve as executive producers.

Provincetown Theater 2022 Season Includes World Premiere

The acclaimed Provicetown Theater, located in the popular vacation town at the tip of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, has announced its 2022 season. Under the direction of Artistic Director David Drake (Obie Award winner for The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me), it will include a world premiere of The Lady Hamlet by noted author and activist Sarah Schulman from June 27 to July 21. Also on the schedule: Mae West’s notorious The Drag (May 19 to June 5) and Jerker by Robert Chesley (August 1 to September 1), followed by the Cape Cod premieres of Stephen Karam’s Tony-winning play The Humans (October 13 to 30) and Nia Vardalos’ adaptation of the best-selling book Tiny Beautiful Things (November 1 to December 4). For more info, visit ProvincetownTheater.org.

Jason Donovan Joins Grease at the Dominion Theatre

Australian star singer and actor Jason Donovan will play Teen Angel at certain performances in Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s musical Grease, beginning on May 3 and opening at the Dominion Theatre on May 17. As previously reported, singer and TV personality Peter Andre will make his West End debut playing the role of Vince Fontaine at certain performances. "Who would have thought two Aussies would take to the West End in such a well-loved musical, singing the most iconic songs? Roll on June," Donovan said. Dan Partridge and Olivia Moore will star as Danny and Sandy with Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo, Paul French as Kenickie, Mary Moore as Jan, Jake Reynolds as Doody, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Marty, Damon Gould as Sonny, Eloise Davies as Frenchie, Jessica Croll as Patty Simcox, Katie Lee as Cha Cha, Ronan Burns as Johnny Casino and Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch. Darren Bennett will play Officer Mailie and Vince Fontaine at certain performances. They will be joined by Jack Harrison-Cooper, Pearce Barron, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Ellie Kingdon, Remi Ferdinand, Kalisha Johnson, Imogen Bailey, Kevin O’Dwyer and Carly Miles.

Jelani Remy

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Jelani Remy to Play the Emcee in Cabaret

Broadway fave and former vlogger Jelani Remy will star in Goodspeed's production of Cabaret as the Emcee from May 13 through July 3. Directed by James Vásquez and choreographed by Lainie Sakakura, this will mark the first time Joe Masteroff, John Kander and Fred Ebb's musical will grace the Goodspeed stage.