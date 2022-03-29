Mr. Saturday Night, Starring Billy Crystal, Begins Broadway Performances

New musical comedy Mr. Saturday Night, starring Tony and Emmy winner Billy Crystal reprising his role as Buddy Young Jr. from the 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, begins performances at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre on March 29. An opening night is set for April 27. The production is directed by John Rando and features a score by Jason Robert Brown with lyrics by Amanda Green. The book for Mr. Saturday Night is written by Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel.

David Paymer, who also appeared in the Mr. Saturday Night film, is reprising his Oscar-nominated performance as Buddy’s brother Stan Yankelman. The cast also includes Randy Graff, Shoshana Bean, Chasten Harmon, Jordan Gelber, Brian Gonzales and Mylinda Hull.

Mr. Saturday Night is the story of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he’s at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

The production's creative team includes scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, video and projection design by Jeff Sugg, sound design by Kai Harada with hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Music Direction is by David O with orchestrations and arrangements are by Brown.