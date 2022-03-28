Steve Haggard & Angela Reed Join Cast of Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

There are some new faces in Hogwarts! Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is now led by Steve Haggard as Harry Potter with Angela Reed taking over the role of Ginny Potter on May 3. Jack Thorne and John Tiffany's Tony-winning play now runs as a one-part production at the Lyric Theatre.

Haggard made his Broadway debut as part of the year two company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. His other stage credits include Steppenwolf Theater's Tribes, Writers Theatre's Witch, The Importance of Being Earnest, Doubt and more. Haggard's has been seen on screen on Chicago PD, Chicago Fire and Prison Break.

Reed is an original Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and she originated the role of Ginny Potter in the San Francisco company. Her Broadway credits include A Doll’s House, Part 2, The Country Girl and Rock ‘n’ Roll. Reed has been seen across the country in the touring productions of War Horse and Spring Awakening.

The two join a cast that features Brady Dalton Richards as Scorpius Malfoy, James Romney as Albus Potter, David Abeles as Ron Weasley, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger, Nadia Brown as Rose Granger-Weasley and Aaron Bartz as Draco Malfoy.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child follows the lives and families of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger 19 years after their defeat of Lord Voldemort.