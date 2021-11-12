 Skip to main content
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Flies Back to Broadway as One-Part Play

Curtain Up
by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 12, 2021
The cast of "Harry Potter in the Cursed Child" on Broadway
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

It's time to go back to Hogwarts! Jack Thorne and John Tiffany's Tony-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child resumes Broadway performances at the Lyric Theater on November 12 ahead of a reopening night on December 7. As previously announced, the play that was oroginally produced as a two-part show has been restaged as one singular performance by the award-winning creative team. 

The cast is lead by returning cast members James Snyder as Harry Potter, Diane Davis as Ginny Potter, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger, Nadia Brown as Rose Granger-Weasley and Aaron Bartz as Draco Malfoy. The previously announced Brady Dalton Richards and James Romney will bow as Scorpius Malfoy and Albus Potter, respectively. David Abeles takes on the role of Ron Weasley.

The ensemble includes Oge Agulué, Kevin Angulo, Chelsey Arce, Quinn Blades, Michela Cannon, Will Carlyon, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Judith Lightfoot Clarke, Ted Deasy, Kira Fath, Stephanie Gomérez, Steve Haggard, Ben Horner, Edward James Hyland, Jax Jackson, Jack Koenig, Spencer LaRue, Rachel Leslie, Sarita Amani Nash, Alexandra Peter, Dan Piering, Kevin Matthew Reyes, William Rhem, Antoinette Robinson, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens, Maya Thomas and Karen Janes Woditsch.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child follows the lives and families of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger 19 years after their defeat of Lord Voldemort.

It officially opened on Broadway on April 22, 2018 and took home six Tony Awards, including Best Play.

