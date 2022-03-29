See Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick Celebrate Plaza Suite's Broadway Opening

A new Broadway production of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite opened on March 28. Stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick as well as director John Benjamin Hickey hit the red carpet outside of the Hudson Theatre prior to taking the stage for opening night. The production marks the first time Broderick and Parker are sharing a Broadway stage since the 1995 revival of How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and serves as Broderick’s return to the work of Simon, having won his first Tony Award for creating the role of Eugene Jerome in Brighton Beach Memoirs, followed by its sequel, Biloxi Blues. Take a look at the glam opening night photos below, and see Plaza Suite at the Hudson Theatre through June 26.

Sarah Jessica Parker is all smiles for opening night of Plaza Suite. This marks her first time back on Broadway since starring in the Tony-nominated 1996 revival of Once Upon a Mattress.

(Photo: Nina Westervelt)

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick snap a sweet pic with director John Benjamin Hickey.

(Photo: Nina Westervelt)