K-Pop Superstar Luna to Headline KPOP on Broadway in the Fall

KPOP, The Broadway Musical has a star and Broadway dates. The show will bow at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre with preview performances beginning on October 13 ahead of opening night on November 20. Featuring a book by Jason Kim, music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park and music and lyrics by Max Vernon, KPOP is an immersive musical that weaves together dance, music and intimate storytelling, taking theatergoers on a backstage tour of a Korean pop music factory. Teddy Bergman directs. Tickets are now on sale.

Korean pop star Luna, who was rumored to star in the musical, will be lead the production. Luna (a.k.a. Park Sun-young) debuted as a member of girl group f(x) in 2009. She has been seen on stage in the Korean versions of Legally Blonde: The Musical, In the Heights and more. This marks her Broadway debut. Additional casting is to be announced.

“Anyone who has followed my career knows that musical theatre has always been a driving passion of mine," Luna said in a statement. "Broadway represents the pinnacle of achievement in my profession, so being able to bring my culture—this Korean artform—to the fans who flock here from all over the world to see a Broadway show is the honor of my life.”

KPOP played off-Broadway, starring Ashley Park and Jason Tam, both of whom won 2018 Lortel Awards for their performances, with the musical itself being named Outstanding Musical.