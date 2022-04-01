Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth Returns to Broadway

The Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play The Skin of Our Teeth begins its run at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre on April 1. The production, which coincides with the 125th anniversary of Wilder’s birth, is directed by Lincoln Center Theater Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz and officially opens on April 25.

The Skin of Our Teeth illuminates the endurance of the human spirit as it follows the Antrobus family of Excelsior, New Jersey as they persevere through an Ice Age, a biblical flood and war. The Antrobus family will be played by James Vincent Meredith as Mr. Antrobus, Roslyn Ruff as Mrs. Antrobus and Paige Gilbert and Julian Robertson as their children Gladys and Henry. Gabby Beans will play their maid Sabina. Tony winner Priscilla Lopez will be featured as the Fortune Teller.

The cast will also feature Eunice Bae, Terry Bell, Ritisha Chakraborty, William DeMeritt, Jeremy Gallardo, Avery Glymph, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Noor Hamdi, Tyrone Mitchell Henderson, Maya Loren Jackson, Anaseini Katoa, Cameron Keitt, Megan Lomax, Kathiamarice Lopez, Lindsay Rico, Julian Rozzell, Jr., Julyana Soelistyo, Phillip Taratula, Beau Thom, Alphonso Walker, Jr., Adrienne Wells and Sarin Monae West.

Playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will contribute additional material for the production, which will feature sets by Adam Rigg, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Yi Zhao, sound by Palmer Hefferan and projections by Hannah Wasileski.