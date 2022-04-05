Spring Awakening Reunion Concert Documentary to Arrive on May 3

Get ready, guilty ones! Details have been revealed for the previously announced Spring Awakening reunion concert documentary. Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known will feature performances from the concert, behind-the-scenes moments and never-before-told stories from the original cast as they reunite for the first time in 15 years. The doc is scheduled to arrive on HBO and HBO Max on May 3.

The original Broadway cast of Spring Awakening, including Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, John Gallagher Jr., Skylar Astin, Gideon Glick, Lilli Cooper, Krysta Rodriguez, Gerard Canonico, Jennifer Damiano, Lauren Pritchard and more, reunited for a one-night-only concert in honor of the Tony-winning musical's 15th anniversary on November 15, 2021 at the Imperial Theatre. The evening served as a benefit for The Actors Fund.

Spring Awakening, featuring music by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater, is based on Frank Wedekind’s 1891 play by the same name. It depicts a dozen young people making their way through the thrilling, complicated and mysterious time of sexual blossoming. The original production won eight Tony Awards in 2007, including Best Musical. In 2015, Deaf West's revival of the musical received three Tony Award nominations, including Best Revival.