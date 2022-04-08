Derek Klena, Ashley Loren, Declan Bennett & Caleb Marshall-Villarreal Set for Moulin Rouge! The Musical

A slew of new stars are joining Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Tony nominee Derek Klena will play Christian, Ashley Loren will play Satine, Declan Bennett will play the Duke and Caleb Marshall-Villarreal will take on the role of Santiago. All four will begin performances on May 10, replacing cast members Tony winner Aaron Tveit, Natalie Mendoza, Tam Mutu and Ricky Rojas, who will take their final bows on May 8.

“The pandemic has highlighted understudies and alternates as the very backbone of the Broadway community,” said producers Carmen Pavlovic and Bill Damaschke in a statement. “We are delighted that Ashley Loren and Caleb Marshall-Villarreal, key members of our company since we opened, who have played Satine and Santiago respectively on many occasions, will now assume those leading roles. We're also pleased to welcome Derek Klena and Declan Bennett. These very talented leading men are outstanding additions to our bohemian family."

A Tony nominee for his performance in Jagged Little Pill, Klena has appeared on Broadway in Wicked, Anastasia and The Bridges of Madison County. Loren currently serves as the Satine Alternate and has playeed the role over 100 times. Bennett's Broadway credits include American Idiot and Rent. Marshall-Villarreal is an original cast member, who currently serves as an ensemble member and understudy.

They will join a cast that includes Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler and Jessica Lee Goldyn as Nini. The company features Jacqueline B. Arnold, Holly James, Jeigh Madjus, Keely Beirne, Giovanni Bonaventura, Olutayo Bosede, Maya Bowles, Kyle Brown, Raúl Contreras, Kevin Curtis, Bobby Daye, Mia DeWeese, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Aaron C. Finley, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Stephen Hernandez, Bahiyah Hibah, Tasia Jungbauer, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Cameron Mitchell Jackson, Fred Odgaard, Kelsey Orem, Dylan Paul, Clay Rice-Thomson, Benjamin Rivera, Julius Anthony Rubio, Brandon Stonestreet and Ericka Hunter Yang.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on Baz Luhrmann's hit 2001 film of the same name. The show arrived on Broadway following a run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre. It features a book by John Logan and a score of pop music from the past 50 years. Alex Timbers directs the production, which features Tony-winning choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened on Broadway on July 25, 2019 and won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.