Plaza Suite, Starring Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker, Extends

The Broadway revival of Neil Simon's 1968 comedy Plaza Suite has extended for five performances at the Hudson Theatre though July 1. The production, starring real-life couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, is currently canceled through April 10 due to positive COVID cases in the company. Ticket holders for canceled performances will be given priority access for the extended dates.

The cast also features Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. Tony winner Michael McGrath and Tony nominee Erin Dilly standby for Broderick and Parker. Laurie Veldheer and Cesar J. Rosado serve as understudies.

The revival, directed by John Benjamin Hickey, played a pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre in February 2020. Plaza Suite is a portrait of three couples (each played by Broderick and Parker) successively occupying a suite at the Plaza Hotel.