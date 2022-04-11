Jane Lynch on Manifesting Funny Girl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel & More

Jane Lynch is back on the boards playing Mrs. Rosie Brice in the first-ever revival of one of her favorite musicals: Funny Girl. On the latest episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the Glee and Annie star sat down at the Renaissance Hotel with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek to talk about the role the musical played in her life with her own mother, her amazing career and more.

"The Broadway actor life is for me. [After playing Miss Hannigan in Annie], I was very determined to get something else at some point," Lynch said. "I, of course, didn't know it would be this: an important show to me when I was a kid. My mother loved musicals, and we used to sing this stuff together. I used to go into the basement, listen to it by myself and perform 'I'm the Greatest Star.' Anytime I did something well in my career, my mother would leave an answering-machine message of 'Who taught her everything she knows,' which is the song I'm singing!"

Jane Lynch in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

(Photo: Nicole Rivelli/Amazon Prime Video)

"A good story is a good story," Lynch said about Funny Girl, which opens at the August Wilson Theatre on April 24. "I think we can all relate to it. We all feel we have something deeply special about all of us, and we feel that there's something that we can give to the world. That's what Fanny feels," she explained. "Her mother is ferocious in her support of her, saying 'You are the best. You are the greatest.' Finally, people catch up to her."

Lynch has tackled many projects since her breakout performance as cynical gym teacher Sue Sylvester on Glee, for which she won an Emmy Award in 2010. Her additional four Emmy Awards come from hosting Hollywood Game Night as well as performances on Dropping the Soap and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. "I knew Mrs. Maisel was this big hit. I thought to myself, 'I want to be on that show,'" she said. "It wasn't something I set out to do," she said. "But boy, do I love it."

