Celebrate the Spring Season with Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Jane Lynch & More on The Broadway Show

Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker
(Photo: Alyssa Greenberg)
Spring has sprung on Broadway, and The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal has the scoop on both long-running and new productions. Before The Broadway Show airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on April 10 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Check-in time! Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek hits the red carpet with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick on opening night of Plaza Suite.
- Aubin Wise is making her Broadway debut in the dual roles of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in the revolutionary hit Hamilton. Hear about her journey to Broadway.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with Jane Lynch about starring in Funny Girl as well as her breakout performances in both Glee and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
- Get a first look as Billy Crystal takes the stage in Mr. Saturday Night and addresses the audience following the new musical’s first preview performance.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek catches up with Shoshana Bean as she gears up to open Mr. Saturday Night.
- Get to know Tina: The Tina Turner Musical dance captain Leandra Ellis-Gaston.
To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Watch the episode below!