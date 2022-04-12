Ex-Wives Begin Their Reign! See Photos from the National Tour of Six

There's n-n-n-n-no way audiences across the country are going to want to miss the national tour of Six. The production opens on April 12 in Chicago, and here's a first look at the queens. The cast features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The company also includes Erin Ramirez, Cassie Silva, Kelsee Sweigard and Kelly Denice Taylor. See the stars in action in the photos below, and see Six when it reigns supreme in a city near you!

Listen up, let them tell you a story! The national touring company of Six takes the stage.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Get down, you dirty rascals! Six's Olivia Donalson belts it out.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Six's Didi Romero plays Katherine Howard.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Six's Gabriela Carrillo sings as Catherine Parr.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Storm Lever plays Anne Boleyn in the national touring production of Six.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Khaila Wilcoxon commands the crowd as Catherine of Aragon in the national touring production of Six.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Jasmine Forsberg plays Jane Seymour in the national touring production of Six.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)