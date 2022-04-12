 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Ex-Wives Begin Their Reign! See Photos from the National Tour of Six

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 12, 2022
The national touring company of "Six"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

There's n-n-n-n-no way audiences across the country are going to want to miss the national tour of Six. The production opens on April 12 in Chicago, and here's a first look at the queens. The cast features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The company also includes Erin Ramirez, Cassie Silva, Kelsee Sweigard and Kelly Denice Taylor. See the stars in action in the  photos below, and see Six when it reigns supreme in a city near you!

Listen up, let them tell you a story! The national touring company of Six takes the stage.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Get down, you dirty rascals! Six's Olivia Donalson belts it out.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Six's Didi Romero plays Katherine Howard.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Six's Gabriela Carrillo sings as Catherine Parr.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Storm Lever plays Anne Boleyn in the national touring production of Six.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Khaila Wilcoxon commands the crowd as Catherine of Aragon in the national touring production of Six.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Jasmine Forsberg plays Jane Seymour in the national touring production of Six.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Don't lose your heads! The national touring company of Six is heading to a city near you.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
View Comments

Related Shows

Six

from $99.00

Star Files

Storm Lever

Articles Trending Now

  1. Cabaret, Life of Pi, Back to The Future Win 2022 Olivier Awards
  2. Exclusive! Watch Brandon Uranowitz, Will Swenson, Steven Pasquale & Judy Kuhn Sing from Assassins
  3. Skylar Astin to Star as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway
Back to Top