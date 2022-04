Baby love! Jawan M. Jackson, who was last seen on Broadway as Melvin Franklin in Ain't Too Proud, has welcomed a baby boy with Amber Wright. Brayden Kingslee Jackson was born on April 17. Jackson posted the news on Instagram on April 18.

The couple announced the pregnancy in October 2021.

In addition to Ain't Too Proud, Jackson has appeared on Broadway in Motown The Musical. Wright's her stage credits include Aida, All Shook Up, Dreamgirls, Seusical and more.