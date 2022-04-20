Lauren Nicole Chapman Joins Frozen Tour as Anna

Love is an open door for Lauren Nicole Chapman. She is set to join the Frozen national touring production as Anna beginning May 19 at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton, Wisconsin. Chapman is replacing McKenzie Kurtz, who returned to the role of Anna for a limited time.

Chapman is an original cast member of Frozen, having been with the production since its pre-Broadway engagement in 2017. She made her Broadway debut in Kinky Boots.

She joins a cast that features Caroline Bowman as Elsa, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, Austin Colby as Hans and Jeremy Morse as Weselton. The company also includes Collin Baja, Evan Strand, Olivia Jones, Arwen Monzon-Sanders,Natalie Grace Chan, Victoria Hope Chan, Caelan Creaser, Jeremy Davis, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Tony Neidenbach, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Brian Steven Shaw, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West and Natalie Wisdom.

Directed by Michael Grandage and choreographed by Rob Ashford, Frozen features a book by the film's screenwriter and co-director Jennifer Lee and a score by the film's Oscar-winning composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.