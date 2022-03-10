McKenzie Kurtz Joins Frozen National Tour for Limited Engagement

For the first time in forever, McKenzie Kurtz is going back to Arendelle. Kurtz, who made her Broadway as Anna in Frozen prior to its closure, will play the role in the national touring production for a limited run from March 17 through April 11, temporarily replacing Caroline Innerbichler. This will mark a reunion for Kurtz and her Broadway co-star Ryan McCartan, who is also joining the touring production for a limited time from March 17 through April 17.

Kurtz made her Broadway debut in Frozen in 2020 and was part of its final Broadway company. She was also seen on screen in NBC's Annie Live! last year.

Kurtz joins a cast that features Caroline Bowman as Elsa, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff and Jeremy Morse as Weselton. The company also includes Collin Baja, Evan Strand, Olivia Jones, Arwen Monzon-Sanders, Natalie Grace Chan, Victoria Hope Chan, Caelan Creaser, Jeremy Davis, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Tony Neidenbach, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Brian Steven Shaw, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West and Natalie Wisdom.

Directed by Michael Grandage and choreographed by Rob Ashford, Frozen features a book by the film's screenwriter and co-director Jennifer Lee and a score by the film's Oscar-winning composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.