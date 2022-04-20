See Conor Ryan, Courtney Reed & More in the National Tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is heading to a city near you, and now you can have a look inside the spectacular production. The show is playing at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago through May 14. The The Tony-winning musical stars Courtney Reed as Satine, Conor Ryan as Christian, Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Gabe Martínez as Santiago and Libby Lloyd as Nini. Enjoy the photos from Moulin Rouge! below, and experience it live for yourself when it comes to your town!