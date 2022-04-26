Elf Sets West End Return This Holiday Season

Elf will return to the West End this holiday season, playing a limited run at the Dominion Theatre beginning on November 14 with opening night set for November 24. The musical will run through January 7, 2023. Philip Wm. McKinley directs the new staging. Casting will be announced later.

Based on the 2003 film of the same name, Elf features a book by Tony winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin with songs by Tony nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin.

Elf is the funny and charming tale of Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts as a baby and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities finally cause him to face the truth and realise he’ll never belong in the North Pole. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York to find his birth father, discover his true identity and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

The new production features set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, choreography by Liam Steel, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe and sound by Gareth Owen.

Elf premiered on Broadway in 2010 and was revived for the 2012 holiday season. It bowed in the West End in 2015 and has had multiple touring productions.