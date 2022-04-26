 Skip to main content
Get a First Look at Billy Crystal and the Cast of Mr. Saturday Night

by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 26, 2022
Billy Crystal and David Paymer in "Mr. Saturday Night"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Billy Crystal is back in action as Buddy Young Jr. in Mr. Saturday Night on Broadway, and there are new photos of the production. David Paymer is also reprising his role as Stan Yankleman from 1992 film of the same name. The new musical is directed by John Rando and features music by Jason Robert Brown and lyrics by Amanda Green. The book for Mr. Saturday Night is written by Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. Randy GraffShoshana BeanChasten Harmon, Jordan Gelber, Brian Gonzales and Mylinda Hull also appear in the production, which opens on April 27. Get a sneak peek  below and be sure to head to the Nederlander Theatre to see it for yourself.

Shoshana Bean as Susan Young.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Billy Crystal as Buddy Young Jr.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
The Broadway cast of Mr. Saturday Night.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
