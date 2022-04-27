Talia Suskauer, James D. Gish, Cleavant Derricks & More to Join Wicked on Broadway

It's good to see them, isn't it? A slew of new cast members are set to join Broadway's Wicked on May 24. Talia Suskauer will assume the role of Elphaba along with Tony winner Cleavant Derricks as The Wizard, James D. Gish as Fiyero, Tony nominee Clifton Davis as Doctor Dillamond and newcomer Mikayla Renfrow as Nessarose. Lindsay Pearce (Elphaba), Michael McCormick (The Wizard), Sam Gravitte (Fiyero), Mili Diaz (Nessarose) and Michael X. Martin (Doctor Dillamond) will play their final performances on May 22.

Suskauer, Derricks and Davis all come to the Gershwin Theatre from the show’s national tour. This marks the Broadway debut for Gish and Renfrow. Suskauer has previously been seen on Broadway in Be More Chill. Derricks is a Tony winner for Dreamgirls with an additional nomination for Bob Fosse’s Big Deal. Davis is a Tony nominee for Two Gentlemen of Verona and has eight Broadway credits.

They join a cast which currently includes Brittney Johnson as Glinda, Sharon Sachs as Madame Morrible and Jordan Barrow as Boq.

Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

