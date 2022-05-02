Six to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording Six: Live on Opening Night

Get your crowns ready! The Broadway production of Six will release an original Broadway cast recording Six: Live on Opening Night on May 6. This marks the first original Broadway cast recording to ever be recorded live on opening night. Six celebrated its long-awaited opening at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on October 3, 2021. It is now available for preorder.

“After two and half long years, it is a dream come true to release Six's Broadway cast recording, which was captured live on a night that ignited the Broadway community at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre," said the producers in a statement. "The applause and cheers of the 1,069+ people in the audience that night can all be heard on this historical collection. As we listen, sing and dance along to the gorgeous voices of the original Broadway cast, we are transported back to that magical night when we finally got to say ‘Happy Opening!’”

The album will feature the original Broadway cast members, including Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. Joy Woods has since replaced Uzele as Catherine Parr, and Keri René Fuller can be seen as Jane Seymour while Mueller is on a medical leave of absence from the production.

The album will feature 18 tracks by the original cast, as well as a bonus plus a bonus song by the Broadway alternates, Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack and Mallory Maedke.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, the musical centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—flipping the narrative of the one-sided story from the history books.