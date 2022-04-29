Odds & Ends: Tommy Kail to Direct Joey King-Led We Were the Lucky Ones Series for Hulu

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Tommy Kail to Helm We Were the Lucky Ones for Hulu

The man is non-stop! Tommy Kail, who his put his stamp on directing hits like Hamilton, Fosse/Verdon and more, will helm We Were the Lucky Ones as an eight-episode series for Hulu. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Act Emmy nominee Joey King has been tapped to star. The series, based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times best-seller, is inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II that was determined to survive—and to reunite. Erica Lipez is set to adapt the book and pen the script. Kail is also directing the Hulu musical series Up Here as well as the Fiddler on the Roof film remake.

Gregg Mozgala

(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Gregg Mozgala Develops Queens Theatre's First-Ever Festival Showcasing Deaf/Disabled Performers

Gregg Mozgala, who will take the Delacorte Theater stage this summer in Richard III and head to Broadway in Martyna Majok's Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living, has helped to develop Queens Theatre's forthcoming Forward Festival of the Arts, a national festival highlighting the artistry of deaf/disabled performers. Taking place from May 13 through May 22, the festival will feature performances and presentations by Omnium Circus, Phamaly Theatre Company, Full Radius Dance, composer Molly Joyce and new works by playwrights from across the country involved in The Apothetae/Lark National Playwriting Fellowship. Festival events will include audio description, open captioning, ASL interpretation and other accessibility services. Head here for further details.

Mary-Louise Parker Can't Actually Drive

Mary-Louise Parker, who is reprising her role as Li'l Bit on Broadway in Paula Vogel's How I Learned to Drive, has many talents. Apparently, driving isn't actually one of them. During a sit-down on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Tony and Emmy winner revealed that even 25 years after originating her role in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, she still can't drive. "I'm the worst driver alive," she said. Watch the full interview below, and go see How I Learned to Drive at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Maximilien Robespierre Did Nothing Wrong Set for Feinstein's/54 Below

A world premiere musical presentation is coming to Feinstein's/54 Below. Directed by Broadway alum David Reiser, Maximilien Robespierre Did Nothing Wrong is a punk-rock take on one of the most infamous figures of the French Revolution. The work was created by Alexander Sage Oyen and Nora Brigid Monahan and developed with students at Stockton University Theatre, who will take the stage for the presentation on May 12.

P.S. Schitt's Creek and The Minutes star Noah Reid released the third single "Minneapolis" from his forthcoming album Adjustments, set for release on June 24. Listen below!