Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella Sets Final West End Performance Date

The ball is coming to an end! Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical Cinderella has announced its final West End performance date. The musical, directed by Laurence Connor with a book by Oscar-winning screenwriter Emerald Fennell, will close on June 12 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. Webber composed the music for the production, which features lyrics by David Zippel.

Carrie Hope Fletcher leads the cast as Cinderella. The final cast will also include Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as The Stepmother, Georgina Castle as Marie, Laura Baldwin as Adele, Gloria Onitiri as The Godmother, Rebecca Trehearn as The Queen and Caleb Roberts as Prince Charming.

After several delays due to the theater shutdown, Cinderella opened in London on August 25.