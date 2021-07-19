Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella Will Not Open in the West End

Andrew Lloyd Webber's long-gestating new musical Cinderella will not open in the West End. The composer announced the news in a statement on July 19 saying "Freedom day has turned into closing day."

A statement from Andrew Lloyd Webber pic.twitter.com/a47FN1anG3 — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) July 19, 2021

After facing several delays due to COVID-19, the musical began preview performances on June 25 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre at 50 percent capacity. Opening night was scheduled for July 20.

Carrie Hope Fletcher led the cast in the production, which featured an updated story and book by Oscar-winning screenwriter Emerald Fennell. Lloyd Webber provided the music, and David Zippel wrote the lyrics.

The cast also included Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as The Stepmother, Georgina Castle as Marie, Laura Baldwin as Adele, Gloria Onitiri as The Godmother and Rebecca Trehearn as The Queen.

Laurence Connor directed the production, which featured choreography by JoAnn Hunter, set and costume designs by Gabriela Tylesova, sound designs by Gareth Owen and lighting designs Bruno Poet.

The original cast album of Cinderella was released on July 9 and is available here.