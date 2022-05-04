Plaza Suite, Starring Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker, Extends on Broadway

Plaza Suite is delaying its checkout from the Hudson Theatre. The Broadway revival of Neil Simon's 1968 comedy has extended once more, this time through July 10. The production stars real-life couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The cast also features Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. Tony winner Michael McGrath and Tony nominee Erin Dilly standby for Broderick and Parker. Laurie Veldheer and Cesar J. Rosado serve as understudies.

The revival, directed by John Benjamin Hickey, played a pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre in February 2020 and opened at the Hudson Theatre on March 28. Plaza Suite is a portrait of three couples (each played by Broderick and Parker) successively occupying a suite at the Plaza Hotel.