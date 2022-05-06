 Skip to main content
Sharon D Clarke, Myles Frost and Jaquel Spivey
(Photos: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images, Regina Mogilevskaya/c/o and Polk and Co.)

Sharon D Clarke, Myles Frost, Jaquel Spivey & More Win 2022 Theatre World Awards

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • May 6, 2022

Winners of the the 76th Annual Theatre World Awards have been announced. The awards will be given out at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre on June 6 at 7PM. Theater journalist Peter Filichia will host the evening.

The Theatre World Awards are presented annually at the end of the theater season to six actors and six actresses for their significant, reviewable, debut performances in a Broadway or off-Broadway production. The ceremony is a private, invitation-only event followed by a party to celebrate the new honorees and welcome them to the Theatre World family.

The 2022 Theatre World Honorees for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance during the 2021-2022 theatrical season are: 

Patrick Adams, Take Me Out 
Yair Ben-Dor, Prayer for the French Republic 
Kearstin Piper Brown, Intimate Apparel 
Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, Or Change 
Enrico Colantoni, Birthday Candles 
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo 
Crystal Finn, Birthday Candles 
Gaby French, Hangmen 
Myles Frost, MJ The Musical 
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop 
Shannon Tyo, The Chinese Lady 
Kara Young, Clyde’s

Honorees for the 13th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater and the 9th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre will be announced later.

