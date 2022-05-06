Sharon D Clarke, Myles Frost, Jaquel Spivey & More Win 2022 Theatre World Awards

Winners of the the 76th Annual Theatre World Awards have been announced. The awards will be given out at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre on June 6 at 7PM. Theater journalist Peter Filichia will host the evening.



The Theatre World Awards are presented annually at the end of the theater season to six actors and six actresses for their significant, reviewable, debut performances in a Broadway or off-Broadway production. The ceremony is a private, invitation-only event followed by a party to celebrate the new honorees and welcome them to the Theatre World family.

The 2022 Theatre World Honorees for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance during the 2021-2022 theatrical season are:



Patrick Adams, Take Me Out

Yair Ben-Dor, Prayer for the French Republic

Kearstin Piper Brown, Intimate Apparel

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, Or Change

Enrico Colantoni, Birthday Candles

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Crystal Finn, Birthday Candles

Gaby French, Hangmen

Myles Frost, MJ The Musical

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Shannon Tyo, The Chinese Lady

Kara Young, Clyde’s

Honorees for the 13th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater and the 9th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre will be announced later.