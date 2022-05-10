Stephanie J. Block to Star in Sunset Boulevard at the Kennedy Center; Season Announced

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced productions for its 2022–2023 season. The season also marks the return of the Kennedy Center’s acclaimed, self-produced Broadway Center Stage series. Additional casting and creative teams for all productions will be announced later.

Broadway Center Stage, a series of Broadway musicals produced exclusively for Kennedy Center audiences is back with three productions. Guys and Dolls, directed by Marc Bruni, kicks off the season with performances running from October 11-16 at the Eisenhower Theater. Sunset Boulevard is the second production of the series. Tony winner Stephanie J. Block will star as Norma Desmond at the Eisenhower Theater from February 1–6, 2023. The Broadway Center Stage season finishes with John Kander, Fred Ebb and Terrance McNally’s Kiss of the Spider Woman, running from May 15–21, 2023 ar the Eisenhower Theater.

The Kennedy Center will welcome several national touring productions: Wicked will play the Opera House from December 8 through January 22, 2023. December will also bring the Pulitzer Prize and Tony–winning drama A Soldier’s Play to the Eisenhower Theater, where it will play from December 13 through January 8, 2023. As previously announced, Norm Lewis will star as Captain Richard Davenport.

Les Misérables will return to the Kennedy Center Opera House from April 11–29, 2023. The summer will see The Lion King run at the Opera House from June 21-July 29, 2023. The upcoming Broadway production of 1776, directed by Diane Paulus, will bow at the Eisenhower Theater June 17-July 16, 2023. 1776 is set to play at Broadway's American Airlines Theatre this fall.

The Play That Goes Wrong, which is currently running at off-Broadway's New World Stages, will play at the Eisenhower Theater from July 18-August 13, 2023. The Kennedy Center season will conclude with the Tony-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical having its Washington, D.C. premiere in the Opera House from August 2–September 24, 2023.

Additional productions set to play at the Kennedy Center this season include the world premiere of the musical adaptation of Jacqueline Woodson’s bestseller The Day You Begin from November 19 through December 18, and Mary Winn Heider's adaptation of The Mortification of Fovea Munso March 4–March 19, 2023. The family-friendly Bluey’s Big Play will run November 22–27.