Celebrate Awards Season with Michael R. Jackson, Matt Doyle, Camille A. Brown & More on The Broadway Show

Awards season is in full swing, and The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal has your front seat! Before The Broadway Show airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on May 15 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!