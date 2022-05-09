A Strange Loop Tops 2022 Tony Award Nominations

Nominations have arrived for the 75th Tony Awards! Tony winner Adrienne Warren and three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry announced the nominees live on May 9. The 75th Tony Awards will take place on June 12, hosted by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose. The ceremony will return to Radio City Music Hall as a four-hour television and streaming event that will be broadcast live coast to coast for the first time.

Leading the nominations are Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop with 11 nominations and MJ and Paradise Square with 10. A Strange Loop Tony nominee L Morgan Lee makes history as the first trans nominee.

With eight nods, The Lehman Trilogy is the most-nominated play. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, which is playing at the Booth Theatre through May 22, earned seven nominations.

In addition, a Special Tony Award will be awarded to James C. Nicola, the Artistic Director of New York Theatre Workshop since 1988.

The full list of nominations can be found below.

Best Musical

A Strange Loop

Girl From the North Country

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

SIX: The Musical

Best Play

Clyde’s by Lynn Nottage

The Minutes by Tracy Letts

The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini and Ben Power

Hangmen by Martin McDonagh

Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau

Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, Or Change

Company

The Music Man

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

How I Learned To Drive

Take Me Out

Trouble in Mind

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, Or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Mare Winningham, Girl From the North Country

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Matt Doyle, Company

Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From the North Country

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

Patti LuPone, Company

Jennifer Simard, Company

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, How I Learned To Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

David Threlfall, Hangmen

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned To Drive

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Alfie Allen, Hangmen

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s

Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s

Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kara Young, Clyde’s

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

Marianne Elliott, Company

Conor McPherson, Girl From the North

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical

Christopher Wheedon, MJ

Best Direction of a Play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

Les Waters, Dana H.

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical

Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square

Christopher Wheedon, MJ

Best Score

Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green, Mr. Saturday Night

Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare, Paradise Square

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Tom Kitt and Michael Korie, Flying Over Sunset

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX: The Musical

Best Orchestrations

David Cullen, Company

Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical

Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country

David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb, MJ

Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop

Best Book

Christina Anderson, Marcus Gardley, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan, Paradise Square

Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, Mr. Saturday Night

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Conor McPherson, Girl From the North Country

Lynn Nottage, MJ

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset

Bunny Christie, Company

Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ

Allen Moyer, Paradise Square

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Michael Carnahan, Skeleton Crew

Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Anna Fleischle, Hangmen

Scott Pask, American Buffalo

Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Fly Davis, Caroline, Or Change

Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square

William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical

Santo Loquasto, The Music Man

Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

Paul Tazewell, MJ

Best Costume Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon's Plaza Suite

Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s

Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Neil Austin, Company

Tim Deiling, SIX: The Musical

Donald Holder, Paradise Square

Natasha Katz, MJ

Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset

Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Joshua Carr, Hangmen

Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Jane Cox, Macbeth

Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Simon Baker, Girl From the North Country

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company

Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical

Drew Levy, A Strange Loop

Gareth Owen, MJ

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy

Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth

Tony Nominations by Production

A Strange Loop—11

MJ—10

Paradise Square—10

Company—9

The Lehman Trilogy—8

SIX: The Musical—8

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf—7

Girl From The North Country—7

The Music Man—6

The Skin of Our Teeth—6

Clyde's—5

Hangmen—5

Mr. Saturday Night—5

American Buffalo—4

Flying Over Sunset—4

Take Me Out—4

Trouble in Mind—4

Caroline, or Change—3

Dana H.—3

How I Learned to Drive—3

Macbeth—3

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive—3

Skeleton Crew—3

Diana, The Musical—1

Funny Girl—1

Lackawanna Blues—1

The Minutes—1

Mrs. Doubtfire—1

Neil Simon's Plaza Suite—1