A Strange Loop Tops 2022 Tony Award Nominations

Nominations have arrived for the 75th Tony Awards! Tony winner Adrienne Warren and three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry announced the nominees live on May 9. The 75th Tony Awards will take place on June 12, hosted by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose. The ceremony will return to Radio City Music Hall as a four-hour television and streaming event that will be broadcast live coast to coast for the first time.
Leading the nominations are Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop with 11 nominations and MJ and Paradise Square with 10. A Strange Loop Tony nominee L Morgan Lee makes history as the first trans nominee.
With eight nods, The Lehman Trilogy is the most-nominated play. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, which is playing at the Booth Theatre through May 22, earned seven nominations.
In addition, a Special Tony Award will be awarded to James C. Nicola, the Artistic Director of New York Theatre Workshop since 1988.
The full list of nominations can be found below.
Best Musical
A Strange Loop
Girl From the North Country
MJ
Mr. Saturday Night
Paradise Square
SIX: The Musical
Best Play
Clyde’s by Lynn Nottage
The Minutes by Tracy Letts
The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini and Ben Power
Hangmen by Martin McDonagh
Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau
Best Revival of a Musical
Caroline, Or Change
Company
The Music Man
Best Revival of a Play
American Buffalo
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
How I Learned To Drive
Take Me Out
Trouble in Mind
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
Myles Frost, MJ
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, Or Change
Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
Mare Winningham, Girl From the North Country
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Matt Doyle, Company
Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
A.J. Shively, Paradise Square
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From the North Country
Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night
Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man
L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
Patti LuPone, Company
Jennifer Simard, Company
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
David Morse, How I Learned To Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
David Threlfall, Hangmen
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Ruth Negga, Macbeth
Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned To Drive
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Alfie Allen, Hangmen
Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s
Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out
Jesse Williams, Take Me Out
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s
Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew
Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kara Young, Clyde’s
Best Direction of a Musical
Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
Marianne Elliott, Company
Conor McPherson, Girl From the North
Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical
Christopher Wheedon, MJ
Best Direction of a Play
Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy
Neil Pepe, American Buffalo
Les Waters, Dana H.
Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical
Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square
Christopher Wheedon, MJ
Best Score
Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green, Mr. Saturday Night
Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare, Paradise Square
Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop
Tom Kitt and Michael Korie, Flying Over Sunset
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX: The Musical
Best Orchestrations
David Cullen, Company
Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical
Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country
David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb, MJ
Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop
Best Book
Christina Anderson, Marcus Gardley, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan, Paradise Square
Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, Mr. Saturday Night
Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop
Conor McPherson, Girl From the North Country
Lynn Nottage, MJ
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset
Bunny Christie, Company
Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop
Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ
Allen Moyer, Paradise Square
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Michael Carnahan, Skeleton Crew
Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy
Anna Fleischle, Hangmen
Scott Pask, American Buffalo
Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Fly Davis, Caroline, Or Change
Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square
William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical
Santo Loquasto, The Music Man
Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical
Paul Tazewell, MJ
Best Costume Design of a Play
Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth
Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon's Plaza Suite
Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s
Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Neil Austin, Company
Tim Deiling, SIX: The Musical
Donald Holder, Paradise Square
Natasha Katz, MJ
Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset
Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Joshua Carr, Hangmen
Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy
Jane Cox, Macbeth
Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Simon Baker, Girl From the North Country
Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company
Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical
Drew Levy, A Strange Loop
Gareth Owen, MJ
Best Sound Design of a Play
Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth
Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy
Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth
Tony Nominations by Production
A Strange Loop—11
MJ—10
Paradise Square—10
Company—9
The Lehman Trilogy—8
SIX: The Musical—8
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf—7
Girl From The North Country—7
The Music Man—6
The Skin of Our Teeth—6
Clyde's—5
Hangmen—5
Mr. Saturday Night—5
American Buffalo—4
Flying Over Sunset—4
Take Me Out—4
Trouble in Mind—4
Caroline, or Change—3
Dana H.—3
How I Learned to Drive—3
Macbeth—3
POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive—3
Skeleton Crew—3
Diana, The Musical—1
Funny Girl—1
Lackawanna Blues—1
The Minutes—1
Mrs. Doubtfire—1
Neil Simon's Plaza Suite—1