Schitt's Creek Star Noah Reid on Making His Big Broadway Debut in The Minutes

Name: Noah Reid

Hometown: Toronto



Credits: Playing Mr. Peel in Tracy Letts' Tony-nominated The Minutes marks Reid's Broadway debut. He is best known for playing Patrick Brewer in the Emmy-winning Schitt's Creek. Reid's other screen credits include Outer Range, Franklin, The Archivists, People Hold On and more. He is also an accomplished musician with his third album Adjustments out this year.

"Theater has always been a huge part of my life. Toronto has an amazing theater scene, and I grew up going to lots of theater and early on decided that it was something I needed to be a part of. My first professional job was when I played Chip in Toronto's production of Beauty and the Beast. It was during that rehearsals for that show when I first came to New York with my mom and that was an incredibly special experience to kind of enter into New York in a behind-the-scenes way as a kid. It was difficult to overcome that. My parents were probably like, 'Oh, God. This kid's going to want to do this forever.'"

Noah Reid as Mr. Peel in The Minutes and Noah Reid as Patrick playing the Emcee in Schitt's Creek

(Photos: Jeremy Daniel and POP TV)

"Tracy's [Letts] work speaks for itself. He's one of the greatest, if not the great American playwright of our time. My wife and I both read [The Minutes] and we looked at each other and we were like, 'We gotta find a way for this to happen.' I love being able to shift gears creatively and being in this world of The Minutes is such a totally different character and way of storytelling."

"Cabaret was a fun thing to do on Schitt's Creek because I knew I didn't have to be good. It was Patrick—it wasn't me. I know I didn't have to be the Emcee, that would be insane. Of course, now The Minutes is happening at Studio 54 where Alan Cumming did that part so brilliantly. I would have trouble following in those footsteps. I'm terrified of musicals, but I love to watch them."

"I hope that people who know me from television come and see this show. From my own perspective, I love to see people who I know from television or film on stage because it puts them in real time and real space. I think there are probably some similarities between Patrick and Mr. Peel in that they both want to be seen as nice, good guys. Hopefully, people who come expecting Patrick get a little shock to the system."

