PopTV's hit television show Schitt's Creek concluded its fifth season on April 10, and it included a delightfully calamitous local production of Cabaret directed by Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara) herself! Creator Dan Levy co-directed the eagerly anticipated episode. Go behind-the-scenes of Schitt's Creek's Kit Kat Club ep below, and gear up for the show's sixth and final season, which is slated to air in 2020. Plenty of time to bingewatch if you're not caught up!