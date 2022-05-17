Paradise Square & The Music Man Lead Chita Rivera Award Nominations

Kick up your heels! Nominations have been announced for the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards, honoring the best in dance. This year's awards recognize the productions that opened during the 2019-2022 theater and film seasons due to previous year's ceremonies being postponed due to the theater shutdown. The Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on June 20 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.
The Music Man and Paradise Square top the nominations with four each. Both productions are in the running for Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show andn Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show in addition to indivual nods for performers. Moulin Rouge! The Musical, MJ and for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf each received three nominations.
The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.
Full list of nominations can be found below!
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf
Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
Bill T. Jones, Garrett Coleman, Jason Oremus, Paradise Square
Annie-B Parson, American Utopia
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
OUTSTANDING MALE DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW
Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square
Myles Frost, MJ
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
A.J. Shively, Paradise Square
Tony Yazbeck, Flying Over Sunset
OUTSTANDING FEMALE DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Tendayi Kuumba, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf
Heather Lang, Jagged Little Pill
Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW
American Utopia
for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf
MJ
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Paradise Square
The Music Man
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN AN OFF BROADWAY SHOW
Josh Prince, Trevor
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN AN OFF BROADWAY SHOW
The Wrong Man
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR A THEATRICAL RELEASE
Ashley Wallen; (Assistant Choreographer: Jenny Griffin), Cinderella
Kate Prince; (Assistant Choreographer: Tommy Franzen), Everyone’s Talking About Jamie
Christopher Scott, In The Heights
Ryan Heffington; (Associate Choreographer: Ryan Spencer), tick, tick… BOOM!
Justin Peck; (Associate Choreographer: Craig Salstein) (Original choreography by: Jerome Robbins; Original Broadway Production Co-Choreographed by: Peter Gennaro), West Side Story
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DOCUMENTARY RELEASE
Ballerina Boys – The Trocaderos, Chana Gazit and Martie Barylick
Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters, Tom Hurwitz and Rosalynde LeBlanc
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker, Oliver Bokelberg
First Try, Josh Prince
Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back, John Carluccio
Show with multiple nominations
The Music Man - 4
Paradise Square - 4
for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf - 3
MJ - 3
Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 3
American Utopia - 2