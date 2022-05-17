Paradise Square & The Music Man Lead Chita Rivera Award Nominations

Kick up your heels! Nominations have been announced for the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards, honoring the best in dance. This year's awards recognize the productions that opened during the 2019-2022 theater and film seasons due to previous year's ceremonies being postponed due to the theater shutdown. The Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on June 20 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.

The Music Man and Paradise Square top the nominations with four each. Both productions are in the running for Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show andn Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show in addition to indivual nods for performers. Moulin Rouge! The Musical, MJ and for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf each received three nominations.

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.

Full list of nominations can be found below!

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

Bill T. Jones, Garrett Coleman, Jason Oremus, Paradise Square

Annie-B Parson, American Utopia

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

OUTSTANDING MALE DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

Myles Frost, MJ

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

Tony Yazbeck, Flying Over Sunset

OUTSTANDING FEMALE DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Tendayi Kuumba, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

Heather Lang, Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW

American Utopia

for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

MJ

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Paradise Square

The Music Man

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN AN OFF BROADWAY SHOW

Josh Prince, Trevor

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN AN OFF BROADWAY SHOW

The Wrong Man



OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR A THEATRICAL RELEASE

Ashley Wallen; (Assistant Choreographer: Jenny Griffin), Cinderella

Kate Prince; (Assistant Choreographer: Tommy Franzen), Everyone’s Talking About Jamie

Christopher Scott, In The Heights

Ryan Heffington; (Associate Choreographer: Ryan Spencer), tick, tick… BOOM!

Justin Peck; (Associate Choreographer: Craig Salstein) (Original choreography by: Jerome Robbins; Original Broadway Production Co-Choreographed by: Peter Gennaro), West Side Story



OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DOCUMENTARY RELEASE

Ballerina Boys – The Trocaderos, Chana Gazit and Martie Barylick

Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters, Tom Hurwitz and Rosalynde LeBlanc

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker, Oliver Bokelberg

First Try, Josh Prince

Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back, John Carluccio

Show with multiple nominations

The Music Man - 4

Paradise Square - 4

for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf - 3

MJ - 3

Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 3

American Utopia - 2