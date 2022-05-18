Mr. Saturday Night, Starring Billy Crystal, to Release Cast Recording in June

The Tony-nominated Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal, will release an original Broadway cast recording on June 10. The record wil be available on all streaming platofrms and is being produced by Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals. Mr. Saturday Night, directed by John Rando, features a Tony-nominated score by Jason Robert Brown with lyrics by Amanda Green. The book for the musical is written by Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mande

Crystal plays Buddy Young Jr. in the musical based on the 1992 film of the same name. David Paymer is reprising his role as Stan Yankleman. The cast also features Shoshana Bean, Randy Graff, Chasten Harmon, Jordan Gelber, Brian Gonzales and Mylinda Hull.

Mr. Saturday Night is the story of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he’s at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

The new musical received five Tony nominations, including Best Musical.