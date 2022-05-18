 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch the Hadestown National Tour Cast Perform 'Way Down Hadestown'

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • May 18, 2022
The national touring company of "Hadestown"
(Photo: "The Late Late Show with James Corden")

California audiences can go way down and see Hadestown as the national touring production plays the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles through May 29. The cast visited The Late Late Show with James Corden on May 17 to perform "Way Down Hadestown." Leading the cast is Nicholas Barasch as Orpheus, Morgan Siobhan Green as Eurydice, Tony winner Levi Kreis as Hermes, Kimberly Marable as Persephone and Kevyn Morrow as Hades. The Fates are played by Belén Moyano, Bex Odorisio and Shea Renne with the Workers Chorus features Lindsey Hailes, Chibueze Ihuoma, Sydney Parra, Eddie Noel Rodríguez and Jamari Johnson Williams. Check out the electric performance below!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Schitt's Creek Star Noah Reid on Making His Big Broadway Debut in The Minutes
  2. Ben Platt & Micaela Diamond to Star in Parade at New York City Center
  3. The Lehman Trilogy, Six and Kimberly Akimbo Top 2022 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Back to Top