Watch the Hadestown National Tour Cast Perform 'Way Down Hadestown'

California audiences can go way down and see Hadestown as the national touring production plays the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles through May 29. The cast visited The Late Late Show with James Corden on May 17 to perform "Way Down Hadestown." Leading the cast is Nicholas Barasch as Orpheus, Morgan Siobhan Green as Eurydice, Tony winner Levi Kreis as Hermes, Kimberly Marable as Persephone and Kevyn Morrow as Hades. The Fates are played by Belén Moyano, Bex Odorisio and Shea Renne with the Workers Chorus features Lindsey Hailes, Chibueze Ihuoma, Sydney Parra, Eddie Noel Rodríguez and Jamari Johnson Williams. Check out the electric performance below!