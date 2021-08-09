Hadestown Confirms Broadway & National Tour Casts

Livin' it up on top! Casting has been announced for both the Broadway return and the national tour of the Tony-winning musical Hadestown. As previously announced, the musical will resume performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre on September 2.

Tony winner André De Shields returns to the production as Hermes, with original cast members Amber Gray as Persephone, Eva Noblezada as Euriydice and Reeve Carney as Orpheus. Joining the Broadway cast for a limited engagement will be Tony nominee Tom Hewitt. Hewitt will play the role of Hades until original Broadway cast member Patrick Page, who is in production for a new film project, returns on November 2. The Broadway cast will be completed by Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton and Mariand Torres as the Fates. The chorus of Workers will be played by Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Trent Saunders and Kim Steele.

The North American touring production of Hadestown, which will kick off on October 5 in Greenville, South Carolina, will star Nicholas Barasch as Orpheus, Morgan Siobhan Green as Eurydice, Tony winner Levi Kreis as Hermes, Kimberly Marable as Persephone and Kevyn Morrow as Hades. The Fates will be played by Belén Moyano, Bex Odorisio and Shea Renne. The Workers Chorus will feature Lindsey Hailes, Chibueze Ihuoma, Will Mann, Sydney Parra and Jamari Johnson Williams.

Hadestown opened on Broadway on April 17, 2019 and tells the story of two intertwining mythic tales—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone—as it invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Hadestown won eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.