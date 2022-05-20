Get a First Look at Mansa Ra's ...what the end will be Off-Broadway

Mansa Ra's new work ...what the end will be is now playing at off-Broadway's Laura Pels Theatre, and Broadway.com has a first look at the production, which is scheduled to open on June 2. In this Roundabout commission, three generations of men live under one roof and grapple with their own truths of what it means to be Black and gay. It’s an exploration of pride, pain and patience through the unflinching eyes of fathers and sons. Directed by Margot Bordelon, ...what the end will be features Emerson Brooks as Maxwell Kennedy, Randy Harrison as Charles, Ryan Jamaal Swain as Antoine, Gerald Caesar as Tony Kennedy, Keith Randolph Smith as Bartholomew Smith and Tiffany Villarin as Chloe. Check out photos of the production below, and be sure to see it live for yourself. The production is running through July 10.

The cast of ... what the end will be.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)