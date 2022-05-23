Julianne Hough on Shattering Expectations in POTUS & Teaming Up with Darren Criss on Tony Night

Julianne Hough has wowed musical theater fans with her talents on-screen in Dancing with the Stars, Burlesque, Footloose, Rock of Ages and Grease: Live. Now, she's making her Broadway debut in Selina Fillinger's satire POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, which is playing at the Shubert Theatre through August 14. She also has a major role lined up for Broadway's biggest night; co-hosting The Tony Awards: Act One with Darren Criss on June 12 on Paramount+ from 7-8PM ET. Hough sat down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek at the Civilian Hotel to talk about her character and more.

Julianne Hough, Lea DeLaria & Suzy Nakamura in POTUS

(Photo by Paul Kolnik)

Hough plays Dusty, the President's slushie-slinging mistress in POTUS. "Dusty was the role that came to me when I got the script. The thing that I love so much about Dusty is that she is different than the other women. The other women are in the thick of it. They have been grinding. They are the ones that are keeping the White House alive. Dusty comes in just so excited about life and being there. There's this expectation that you think she might just be a little ditzy or not educated because she's just bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, ready for life and then she comes out with these lines where you're like, 'Oh, she knows what she's talking about' or 'Oh, she's actually here to help,'" Hough explained. "I also just love that she's sex positive. She says what she wants. Everything that she says is just matter-of-fact. It's not like trying to get anything from it. She's just as confident in who she is."

POTUS received three Tony Award nominations, including nods for Beowulf Boritt's scenic design and for Rachel Dratch and Julie White's performances. In addition to cheering the show on, Hough is excited to step into the spotlight on Tony night. "I love Darren. He and I have been friends for years. I think we're going to try to maybe write something for a little opening," she revealed. "We're playing with that idea. It'll be really exciting to be at Radio City with the best of the best who have dedicated their time, their energy, their soul, their passion, blood, sweat, tears—it's unparalleled."

Watch the video below, and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.